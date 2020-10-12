TikTok accused of 'bullying' US rival Triller - report

San Francisco - Amid uncertainty about its future in the US, TikTok has now faced a new allegation of bullying by its smaller short video app rival Triller, a media report said.

In a memo to the company's 350 employees over the weekend, Triller's Chairman Bobby Sarnevesht even went on to say that the Chinese government stands by TikTok's side in its bullying, FOX Business reported on Sunday.

TikTok is "an arm of the Chinese government," Sarnevesht wrote in the memo, according to the report.

"As we have witnessed, they do not play by the American rules. We have brought legal action against them for stealing our technology. They refuse to even answer to date."

These allegations come at a time when some media reports suggest that the US-based Triller has inflated its active user counts and is looking to pay money to buy "influencers" that post TikTok videos.