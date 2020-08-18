TikTok launches information hub and Twitter account to tackle misinformation about app

Beijing - As the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok continues to face backlash globally, the ByteDance-owned company has recently launched a Twitter account and an information hub which set to curb misinformation and rumours about its social media platform in real time.

According to CNET News, TikTok said Monday it will use the sites to "shine a light on the facts and set the record straight."

"We are taking another step to continue to build trust with our TikTok community by delivering the facts in our own words and in the words of leading experts across cybersecurity, media and academia because we neither support nor stand for the spread of misinformation on our platform, or about our platform," CNET News reported.

Taking to Twitter on Monday under the newly launched account TikTok Comms, the company further stated the purpose of their Twitter account

“TikTok is the daily destination for millions of people to express themselves creatively. We have launched a new information hub to shine a light on the facts, and serve as a source of truth to address the misinformation about TikTok” the company tweeted.