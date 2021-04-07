TikTok launches resource for sexual assault survivors

TikTok has thrown its weight behind Sexual Assault Awareness Month with a support resource on the platform to educate users on this important topic and most importantly to give support to survivors of sexual assault.

For this initiative, the company has partnered with RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), to develop educational content around sexual violence, prevention, and how users can start the healing process.

“We're rolling out new resources we developed with guidance from experts at RAINN. Our goal is to make access to support readily available to anyone in need and educate the broader community on this important issue,” the blog post reads.

The company said a ‘Discover’ page will be available throughout April where survivors who might want to share their stories will be able to do so without fear of abuse or alienation. Users will also find helpful tips for supporting survivors and access to the National Sexual Assault Hotline.

TikTok has also introduced permanent public service announcements on hashtags such as #consentmatters to foster supportive conversations.