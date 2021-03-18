TikTok users will soon be forced to see personalised ads

San Francisco - Chinese short-video making app TikTok has announced to make it mandatory for users to see personalised ads from April 15.

Based on users' content preferences, the company will show ads in the app.

The app currently has a setting that allows users to choose whether they'll be served ads based on their activity within the app.

"Starting April 15, your settings will change and the ads you'll see may start to be based on what you do on TikTok," according to a pop-up notification.

"Upcoming changes to ads. To help TikTok stay free, we partner with advertisers to show you ads. Based on your settings, you currently see general ads that aren't based on what you do on or off TikTok," the company added.