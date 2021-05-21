TikTok will now let you delete, report and block comments in bulk

In a bid to curb bullying, TikTok is giving users the ability to delete and block multiple comments at once or report them for potentially violating Community Guidelines.

The accounts that post bullying or other negative comments can now be blocked in bulk, too.

This is how users can do it

Users can long-press on a comment or tap the pencil icon in the upper left corner to open a window of options.

Once done, people can now select up to 100 comments or accounts rather than having to go one by one. This makes it more seamless to delete or report multiple comments or block users in bulk.

This feature started rolling out the feature on Thursday in select markets and more globally over the coming weeks.

“We recently introduced a way to filter all comments so that only those a creator chooses will appear on their content. People are also prompted to reconsider posting a potentially unkind comment on a video. And, users ages 13-17 have additional safeguards on their accounts designed to promote an age-appropriate experience, including restrictions on Duet, Stitch, DMs, and comments,” said TikTok in a statement.

“As we develop tools to combat bullying, we also work to educate teens and families about bullying prevention. Earlier this month we launched a new bullying prevention guide on our Safety Center to help families learn how to identify bullying as well as tools to counter bullying and provide help to bullying victims or bystanders. The more we can stamp out bullying behaviour, the more welcoming and fun TikTok will be for everyone.”

IOL TECH