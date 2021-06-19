Tips to beef up your TikTok safety

While doing so, it’s important that they remember to take the necessary safety precautions to ensure a positive online experience.

Many young South Africans took to TikTok to commemorate Youth Day.

TikTok is encouraging its own community to brush up on their in-app safety knowledge as well as update their settings where necessary.

Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda, TikTok’s Head of Public Policy in Africa, said, “TikTok is all about having fun and sharing lighthearted moments with friends or others around the world.

“To foster a space where creativity can thrive, the platform has been designed to safeguard the wellbeing of everyone in its community through various in-app safety features.