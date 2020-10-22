Truecaller has 3 new updates: Call reason, SMS scheduling and message translation

Johannesburg - Truecaller, the popular Caller ID application for smartphones has rolled out three new features both on Android and iOS platforms. With the new updates, users can now look forward to scheduling an SMS, translating an SMS and now you can even check why a person is calling. Truecaller has been a trendsetter in the mobile game and has taken the Caller ID to new heights. Users around the world rely on Truecaller to tell them who is calling even though the contact details are not saved on the smartphone. Users will be thrilled to know that ‘Call Reason’ is one of the major highlights of the Truecaller updates. Call Reason enables users to set a reason for the incoming call, the receiver of the call will now have sight of why they are calling whether it be personal matters, business-related, or something urgent. Only Truecaller users on Android are able to see Call Reason. It can also be turned off in the settings if you do not want to use it. The feature is being rolled out to users globally on Truecaller (version 11.30) for Android and will be launching for iOS at the beginning of 2021.

‘Call Reason’ is similar to Google’s ‘Verified Calls’ feature that helps users learn more about incoming calls before answering them. It only comes from businesses that have gone through Googles’s approval process.

Another interesting feature is ‘Schedule SMS’ where users can schedule an SMS to be sent at a specific date and time by simply clicking the scheduling icon and choosing when you want the message to be sent (users will be able to see the scheduled message in their chat). However, the feature is only available for Android users.

Lastly, the new update is ‘SMS Translate’ the feature allows users to instantly translate the content of their messages directly in Truecaller without leaving the app. This feature works for both SMS and instant messages (IM).

“We are thrilled at the launch of Call reason, Schedule SMS and SMS Translate. We have been working towards building an innovative communication suite for our users, these new features are the next big step in line with our mission,” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer at Truecaller.

IOL TECH