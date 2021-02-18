Twitter rolls out voice direct messages feature in India

Twitter has launched a voice direct message feature on iOS and Android in India, the company made announced on its Twitter page.

Apart from launching in India, the feature will also be available in Brazil and Japan. The company says the feature will be rolled out in India in phases as they are still experimenting with the new feature.

According to a Android Central report, Managing Director at Twitter India Manish Maheshwari said India is a priority market.

“India is a priority market for Twitter and that is why we're constantly testing new features and learning from people's experience on the service here. We're excited to bring the voice messages in DMs experiment to the country and give people a new way to express themselves and help them connect through the nuances, emotion, and empathy built by hearing someone's voice,” said Maheshwari.

A video released by Twitter India shows exactly how users can start using the new feature. However, the duration of the voice direct message takes up to 140 seconds long, which will give users the freedom to multitask.