Twitter to soon notify users to read articles before retweeting

San Francisco - In a bid to reduce spread of fake, harmful content and promote meaningful discussion on the platform, Twitter will test a new feature that would encourage users to think before they retweet linked articles they did not read.

If a user decides to retweet a write-up without opening the link and reading it, Twitter would prompt him or her to read it first before sharing.

"Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it," Twitter Support said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"To help promote informed discussion, we're testing a new prompt on Android –– when you Retweet an article that you haven't opened on Twitter, we may ask if you'd like to open it first" it added.

Kayvon Beykpour, who is Product Lead at Twitter, said that it's easy for links/articles to go viral on Twitter.