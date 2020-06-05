Vodacom partners with Wits to ensure continued online learning

Telecommunication giant Vodacom has partnered with the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) in Johannesburg to keep students connected to higher learning activities and to successfully complete the 2020 academic year despite not being on campus.

The university seems to be making all the right moves when it comes to their students. On Thursday, the university partnered with The South African Post Office (SAPO) and delivered 5 000 laptops to the homes of disadvantaged (WITS) students.

Vodacom will be providing each student with a 30GB data bundle to remain connected and continue their education while they are away from campus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown regulations in the country.

“We can all agree that success begins with education. For many students, remote learning is a challenge as they do not have the means to access online learning materials. As remote learning becomes a necessity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vodacom Business is proud to partner with WITS to support education and the development of tomorrow’s future business leaders by keeping students connected. Investing in education and improving connectivity plays a key role in fast-tracking our country into the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” said William Mzimba, Chief Officer for Vodacom Business.

The recurring data bundle provides Wits students with access to learning sites for up to a maximum of 30GB per month. Non-Vodacom WITS students were given the option to purchase a R5 Vodacom SIM card and then RICA it at any Vodacom-accredited outlet. To receive this data allocation, students needed to update their new Vodacom phone number as part of their student record with the University.