Vodacom to provide customers with data smart access to the Google Play Store

Telecommunication giant Vodacom has joined forces with Google to launch its first dedicated data bundles that will allow users to browse, download, and update their favourite apps from the Play Store.

This partnership is one of its kind and is said to make Vodacom the world’s first mobile network operator to implement this service.

“Vodacom’s introduction of Google Play bundles allows smartphone users to access millions of apps of their choosing, improving accessibility allowing all customers to become a part of the digital revolution,” said the operator in a press statement.

“Vodacom prides itself on being a leading digital telco that strives to offer innovative services, solutions, and continuous value for all our customers. We’re extremely proud to be the first telco in the world to offer Google Play Store bundles, enabling our customers to connect to the apps they love on the Google Play Store on the Vodacom network,” said Zunaid Mahomed, Vodacom’s Group Digital and Fixed officer.

Mahomed added that as they continue on their pricing transformation, the network has set their sights on reducing the barriers to access the Google Play Store by introducing bundles that will simplify the process for consumers and translate to savings in data spend in the process.