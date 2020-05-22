WATCH: TikToker finds roaches inside laptop and PS4 console

We all know how important it is to keep our cellphones and other devices clean. But be honest: How often do you clean your computer or PlayStation? TikTok user Kyle, better known as TheBomb602, runs his own computer repair shop and often posts videos of himself cleaning out some very disgusting old computers. Although it is disgusting, seeing computers go from disgusting to good-as-new is oddly satisfying. Kyle takes his large follower base through his daily struggles; fixing and cleaning computers and laptops. But never as bad as the clip below: @thebomb602 Y’all asked for it! Another GROSS HP. They make better filters now but this is gross. ##fyp ##hp ##ifixit ##imaboss ##gross ♬ original sound - thebomb602

There is dirty as in 'dusty' and then there is creepy crawlies-chilling-in hidden-spaces-dirty.

As he narrates his way through the process of cleaning the computer, Kyle points out all the cockroaches and dust as well as provides practical advice on how to open and clean it.

"Oh no, it came with friends! I don't like friends," Kyle says, as he takes his followers through the process. He shows the steps on how to properly open a computer and carefully places the screws on a safe place.

Despite owning a computer repair shop, his cleaning isn’t limited to computers.He is also required to clean out some gaming consoles every now and then.

In this video, it shows a cockroaches and a LOT of dust inside the machine. "This is like this because it is not taking discs. But how in the motherf**k do people live like this?"

