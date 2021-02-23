WhatsApp clarifies terms of service changes

WhatsApp’s new terms of service updates will not allow the company to read personal conversations.

The messaging app announced in January it would be making changes to its terms and privacy policy, leaving many users concerned the app – which is known for offering end-to-end encryption to keep conversations solely between those involved – would begin sharing data with its parent company, Facebook.

However, developers of the app have now insisted that isn’t the case, and instead the update will make it easier for people to contact businesses, which won’t have the same level of encryption as personal messages.

WhatsApp will begin displaying a banner alert within the app in the coming weeks which will explain the changes in full, with a message that reads: “We’re not changing the privacy of your personal conversations.”

The alert then goes on to say WhatsApp will be implementing “Facebook tools” to manage how businesses use their chats, which they say will be “optional and clearly labelled” within the app.