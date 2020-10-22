WhatsApp new features: Biometric lock, desktop video calls and more

Cape Town - Popular messaging service WhatsApp has announced a number of updates and changes that will make life easier. Let’s start with the feature that could fast become popular in the Covid-19 world. Desktop video and voice calls According to WaBetaInfo, the website that tracks beta changes, WhatsApp is working on a feature that will let you make WhatsApp voice and video calls directly from the desktop client. When you receive a call from WhatsApp Web, a window will be presented where you can accept or decline the incoming call. When you call someone, WhatsApp will show another type of window, it’s smaller and it includes the status of the call.

Receiving a call on WhatsApp web.

Making a call on WhatsApp web.

The support for Group Voice and Video calls will be included as well.

Joining missed calls

WhatsApp will also be working on a new feature that allows to quickly join calls in a certain situation.

If someone on your contact list invites you to join a group call and you aren’t able to join in that moment, you will be able to join the next time you open WhatsApp (provided the call hasn’t been closed.)

This feature is under development and it will be available in a future update.

Biometric lock

The Facebook owned app is all about safety and security. WhatsApp is working on new improvements for Fingerprint Lock, the feature that allows to protect WhatsApp with the fingerprint.

If your Android device does not have a fingerprint sensor but it has a Face recognition system, you are not able to use Fingerprint Lock (for obvious reasons), but WhatsApp is finally working to improve this.

Fingerprint lock will be Biometric lock. This will support more ways to authenticate your identity to open WhatsApp.

It is worth noting that face recognition will be supported, if the device has a proper sensor.

Any other unique identifier will be also considered if the fingerprint or face recognition fail.

IOL TECH