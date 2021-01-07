WhatsApp new privacy policy: Everything you need to know

Popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is updating its privacy policy. This new policy could have a significant impact on users, so this is why it matters. What has changed in the new privacy policy? First and foremost, it’s worth remembering that WhatsApp remains end-to-end encrypted, making your messages completely safe. What will change, however, is how the messaging service processes your data and how businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats. There will be more integration of Facebook’s other products with WhatsApp.

So exactly what will WhatsApp ‘collect’?

WhatsApp detailed what it will collect in the updated privacy policy.

“We collect device and connection-specific information when you install, access, or use our Services. This includes information such as hardware model, operating system information, battery level, signal strength, app version, browser information, mobile network, connection information (including phone number, mobile operator or ISP), language and time zone, IP address, device operations information, and identifiers (including identifiers unique to Facebook Company Products associated with the same device or account).”

Speaking of Facebook, what information and details will be shared with Facebook?

According to WhatsApp’s privacy policy, your phone number, IP address and mobile device information will be shared with Facebook. “The information we share with the other Facebook Companies. includes your account registration information (such as your phone number), transaction data, service-related information, information on how you interact with others (including businesses) when using our Services, mobile device information, your IP address, and may include other information identified in the Privacy Policy section entitled ‘Information We Collect’ or obtained upon notice to you or based on your consent,” notes the privacy policy.

Where will WhatsApp store the data?

WhatsApp said it will use Facebook’s global data centres to store data.

It added that even if you don’t use location-related features, it will collect “IP addresses and other information like phone number area codes to estimate your general location (city, country).”

Will deleting my WhatsApp account ‘secure’ my data?

No. Deleting your WhatsApp account won’t delete your data and will not affect information that others have relating to you.

“Deleting your account will, for example, delete your account info and profile photo, delete you from all WhatsApp groups, and delete your WhatsApp message history. Be mindful that if you only delete WhatsApp from your device without using our in-app delete my account feature, your information will be stored with us for a longer period. Please remember that when you delete your account, it does not affect your information related to the groups you created or the information other users have relating to you, such as their copy of the messages you sent them.

Also be mindful while interacting with Businesses on WhatsApp, as the content you share may be visible to several people in that business.

“A business may give such third-party service provider access to its communications to send, store, read, manage, or otherwise process them for the business,” detailed the privacy policy.

WhatsApp users have until February 8 to accept WhatsApp new terms and conditions.

A pop-up up will appear on your smartphone to inform about the changes. If you don't accept the changes, your account will be terminated BUT your data won't be.

IOL TECH