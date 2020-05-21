WhatsApp rolls out much-anticipated QR Code support for iPhone beta users

WhatsApp’s latest beta update brings the much-anticipated QR code support for iPhones. The QR codes will be useful as it will allow users to easily add new contacts. The functionality is believed to be quite similar to how the nametag feature works on Instagram. Here is how it works: When you have opened the section, share your personal QR code with friends, so they can easily add you on WhatsApp. Note that when you share a QR Code with someone, you are sharing your phone number too. Everyone can use the Scan button - this opens your camera in order to scan the QR Code.

You can have quick access to your QR Code using the shortcut added in the widget actions, however this shortcut won’t appear if the feature isn’t available for you. Widget actions appears only on iPhone 6S and newer devices.

According to a WABetainfo report, the QR Code feature will appear next to your DP name and status under the Settings. When you tap on the relevant icon, it will show a QR code which “your friends can scan or upload.”

If you think that you may have shared your QR Code with a wrong person or posted it in a wrong place, you have the option of revoking the code. The Reset QR Code gives the possibility to remove your QR Code and a new one will be generated. It is worth noting that you can repeat this process as many times as you need.

When rolled out, it will join WhatsApp’s existing share contact feature which is available through attachment.

However, WhatsApp is not new to QR technology. The app currently allows all users to scan a QR code on the desktop browser to mirror the WhatsApp app.

The QR Code feature will soon be available on WhatsApp for Android as well/

IOL TECH