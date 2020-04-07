WhatsApp working with WHO and NGOs to tackle coronavirus fake news

In a bid to curb the spread of misinformation on the Covid-19 pandemic, WhatsApp will be working directly with NGOs and governments, including the World Health Organization to help connect people with accurate information.

"Together these trusted authorities have sent hundreds of millions of messages directly to people requesting information and advice. You can learn more about these efforts, as well as how to submit potential myths, hoaxes and rumors to fact checking organizations, on our Coronavirus Information Hub," said PR agency for Facebook, Idea Engineers.

As the lockdown continues, the messaging service is being used now more than ever by people seeking to keep in touch with loved ones. In addition, all messages and calls on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted by default to give a secure place for the most personal conversations.

Last year, WhatsApp introduced users to the concept of messages that have been forwarded many times. These messages are labeled with double arrows to indicate they did not originate from a close contact.

It will now introduce a limit so that these messages can only be forwarded to one chat at a time.