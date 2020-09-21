Why Huawei Matebook D15 is perfect for students

We all know at least one student working hard on their assignment in these challenging times. And ten to one, they are all about the tech life. HUAWEI had this in mind when designing and creating the HUAWEI MateBook D15. In the lightweight laptop market, younger users, especially those university students are a key consumer demographic. This is because they tend to rate portability and value highly. They also most likely to place a high emphasis on designs and are always on the lookout for products that ‘is a vibe’. Of course, the beauty of it is not the only thing they want in a laptop. Due to the assignments and work students are often required to do, high performance is incredibly important. All work and no play makes student Jack a very dull boy so if a laptop can deliver on the gaming aspect, even better.

The HUAWEI MateBook D Series features an Ultra-slim design and a full set of features that cater to the ever-evolving needs of the younger generation.

Exquisite design? Check. Powerful performance in one laptop? Check. Smart features worth bragging about? Also check.

Light and sleek

The HUAWEI MateBook D 15 features barely-three bezels to offer a borderless viewing experience. Measuring at just 15.9mm and weighing just 1.38kg, the laptop is one of the lightest and thinnest 14-inch laptops in the same price band right now.

Performance at its best

The HUAWEI MateBook D 15 boasts the second generation of the 12 nm AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor, featuring four cores, eight threads, and up to 3.7 GHz main frequency and Radeon Vega 8 Graphics card, providing robust performance based on the optimized Zen+ architecture.

This is great news for those who find themselves with tasks and assignments that require a lot from the laptop and not only essays.

Positioned as an entry-level laptop, the latest 14-inch Ultra-slim HUAWEI MateBook D 15 comes with a range of improved features that deliver an even better user experience, including the HUAWEI FullView Display, powerful performance, stylish design, Huawei Share, Fingerprint Power Button and high-speed connectivity.

These innovations not only makes the laptop a productivity tool, but can also helps students deliver their A-game at work and academics (and of course, gaming).

IOL TECH