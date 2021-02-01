Why Samsung Pay is the safest and best way to pay

Fresh from reaching the three million transactions milestone this year, Samsung Pay, South Africa’s widely used mobile wallet payment solution has been enthusiastically embraced by the nation. It is a safe, simple and secure way to pay using over 40 Galaxy devices and watches. Its popularity is boosted by the fact that it has the widest store acceptance and partnerships with the most banks in the country. The incredible benefits when you shop have come into the spotlight recently with the need for social distance, sanitise our hands and limit human contact.

Samsung Pay lets you pay almost anywhere, so you can enjoy all the convenience you need, on a Samsung Galaxy device or watch. Because you can load all your bankcards as well as store cards onto the app the days of carrying a bulky wallet are nearing an end. Samsung Pay has grown exponentially as it can be safer than carrying a traditional card and is available on Samsung’s Knox-protected smartphones - from premium Galaxy devices such as the Galaxy Note20 to the range of Galaxy A Series smartphones.

Samsung Pay also delivers a host of additional benefits beyond safety and convenience. It offers users monthly competitions, allowing customers to win prizes for simply paying at their favourite stores with Samsung Pay and is also available on the Gautrain, making your transit seamless and effortless. In addition, customers can buy prepaid vouchers for electricity, mobile airtime/data, gaming and multimedia streaming services like Netflix, Showmax and Spotify.

The app also offers a Newsstand subscription, which provides access to thousands of magazines and newspapers for a monthly subscription of R90 per month. Customers gain instant access to the multitude of titles both local and international, accessible from any device with a shelf value of approximately R45 a magazine, including categories of automotive, arts, health, sport, family, financial and entertainment to mention a few.

You can now load your bank and loyalty cards on the extensive list of devices below and enjoy the freedom of going wallet-less. Visit www.samsung.com/za/samsung-pay to view the incredible variety of supported banking partners.