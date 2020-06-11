WWF SA playlist brings nature to SA homes this lockdown

WWF South Africa has launched a playlist of the unique sounds and features of Africa’s natural heritage for enjoyment safely at home as Covid-19 lockdown continues. The WWF playlist, titled ‘Bring Nature Inside’, captures the soundscapes of the beautiful natural world and features the sounds of projects and areas where WWF is actively working. “We wanted to allow people to experience the richness of nature. With many of us feeling overwhelmed by the current state of the world and the unique disruptions we are facing, it is imperative for us to take care of our mental and emotional well-being. Nature provides the perfect ‘escape’ that we need during this time,” said Justin Smith, head of business development at WWF South Africa. Each authentic track features immersive sounds with a description that brings together the beauty and significance of our natural resources. It also showcases the work WWF is doing to help protect South Africa’s natural heritage. “Fostering a connection with nature during these unsettling times is essential for our well-being and a reminder of the ways in which we can look after our environment, especially as the world searches for a new normal in how we live,” said Smith.

With its 10-hour long mix of different calming and inspirational tracks, the WWF SA soundscapes can be enjoyed in any setting. For access to the WWF SA Soundscape Playlist please visit wwf.org.za or click on the below links:

The soundscapes will also be available on various streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Deezer, Google Play and Amazon.

You will also do world of good for nature as a percentage of the streaming royalties will go to support WWF SA’s ongoing conservation work, at no cost to the platform user.

“We are excited to share soundscapes with our audiences. Distance does not mean disconnect, and we hope that with this platform we can help bring some solace and peace to people in these extraordinarily trying times. At the same time, we want to highlight that nature still matters; we must continue safeguarding it so that we can all enjoy it together again in the future. As an added benefit, every time a track is streamed, WWF will earn a modest amount of much-needed money to put towards its conservation efforts,” said Smith.

IOL TECH