Xiaomi will remove chargers from smartphones

Xiaomi have announced they will remove chargers from future smartphones.

The company's CEO, Lei Jun, confirmed the next device will launch without a charging port in a bid to help the environment as he believes customers own too many chargers.

He said in a tweet: "Today everyone has a lot of idle chargers, which is both a burden to you and on the environment. We are well aware that this decision may not be understood or even be complained about. Is there a better solution between industry practice and environmental protection?"

Similarly, Samsung hinted they could be following the new trend after the company deleted a Facebook post mocking Apple for announcing the iPhone 12 will be released without a charger or EarPods.

Apple announced in October the new device would only be available with a lightning cable to remove carbon emission.