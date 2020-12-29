Xiaomi will remove chargers from smartphones
Xiaomi have announced they will remove chargers from future smartphones.
The company's CEO, Lei Jun, confirmed the next device will launch without a charging port in a bid to help the environment as he believes customers own too many chargers.
He said in a tweet: "Today everyone has a lot of idle chargers, which is both a burden to you and on the environment. We are well aware that this decision may not be understood or even be complained about. Is there a better solution between industry practice and environmental protection?"
Similarly, Samsung hinted they could be following the new trend after the company deleted a Facebook post mocking Apple for announcing the iPhone 12 will be released without a charger or EarPods.
Apple announced in October the new device would only be available with a lightning cable to remove carbon emission.
Lisa Jackson, Apple's VP of environment, policy and social initiatives, said: "Customers already have over 700 million Lightning headphones, and many customers have moved to a wireless experience. There are also over 2 billion Apple power adapters out there in the world, and that's not counting the billions of third-party adapters. We're removing these items from the iPhone box, which reduces carbon emissions and avoids the mining and use of precious materials."
At the time, Xiamo and Samsung mocked Apple with Samsung sharing a picture of a Galaxy charger on Twitter, with the caption "included with your Galaxy."
Xiaomi tweeted a video promoting its Mi 10T Pro, showing a charged being unboxed, with the caption: "Don't worry, we didn't leave anything out of the box."
Bang Showbiz Tech