You can now control Zoom meeting rooms from your phone

Zoom users can now control their meeting room experienced from their mobile devices, eliminating the need for users to touch the shared in-room controller.

The video chat app has announced the general availability of new Zoom Rooms innovations that will help organisations safely re-enter the office and sustain an ‘everywhere workforce'.

"Pair your iOS or Android mobile client to a Zoom Room, easily join meetings on the Zoom Rooms directly from your client and your mobile client is automatically placed in companion mode during the meeting," the company said in an update late on Wednesday.

With the Zoom Rooms Controller app on your mobile, you'll have access to additional room controls, including the ability to start or join a meeting and full audio, video, and participant controls.

With supported cameras, Zoom users can see how many people are in a room in real time on the Dashboard and on the Scheduling Display, to ensure social distancing mandates are met and meeting spaces aren't overcrowded.