You can now tweet quality pictures on Twitter

Get ready to tweet in 4K pictures. Yes, that is correct Twitter has finally made it possible for all users to post and view images in 4K.

The company has been testing and working on an improved design for sharing images as well as the ability to share images in 4K back in March. And it seems like all the tests went well as the company announced on Twitter the option of uploading in 4K is now available to Android and iOS.

“Time to Tweet those high res pics –– the option to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS is now available for everyone,” reads the tweet.

Here’s a quick way to start uploading and viewing images in 4K:

– Open your Twitter app and simply go to the Settings and Privacy option

– Tap on the ‘Data usage’ section

– Under ‘Images’ is where users will find ‘High-quality images uploads’ or ‘High-quality images view’ to upload or view in 4K. Users will then have the option to choose whether to view and upload for both ‘Mobile data and Wi-Fi’ or the option of using ‘Wi-Fi only,’ or they can choose ‘Never’ and disable the feature altogether and go back to using the app with viewing and uploading regular images.

It was only a matter of time for the company to start enabling users to tweet in 4K images on the mobile app, as this option has always been available on the web app with users uploading and viewing high-resolution images of up to 4096 x 4096.

IOL TECH