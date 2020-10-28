YouTube mobile app gets new gestures and playback controls

Johannesburg - Popular video-sharing platform YouTube has updated its mobile app with new features that should make viewing and controlling videos a bit easier, with new gestures, playback controls and video chapters.

Among the new features, the biggest update is a new gesture to enable or disable full-screen video. Previously, users would tap the button or would rotate a phone to have a fullscreen. Now you can easily swipe up on the video window to enter full-screen and swipe down to return back to the standard player page.

The new gestures will only work when swiping on the playback window itself.

The company has also made captions more accessible by moving the closed captions button to the overlay menu. The autoplay button has also been shifted to the top of the screen, users can also tap on the timestamp of a video to switch between viewing how much time has elapsed in a video and how much time is left.

“You’ll also notice small improvements to the player, like re-arranged buttons that simplify its look and snappier controls that make any action you take even faster," the company said in a statement.