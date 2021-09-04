Nedbank’s digital banking platforms gets three new features

Nedbank’s digital banking platform has added three new features to give customers a better banking experience, according to a statement from the bank. These new features include:

cardless withdrawals

simplified cellphone banking registration to access extensive mobile transaction options, and

Enbi, a digital conversational chatbot assistant. Nedbank’s programme executive for Digital Fast Lane Ravikumaran Govender said that the enhancements to the bank’s Money app is the perfect example of Nedbank’s digital with heart commitment and is in line with the “digital first” journey. “Our digital journey is, and always has been, undertaken with the targeted destination to offer clients an easy to use, highly engaging and helpful digital banking experience, one that ensures seamless, cost-effective and convenient banking across all our digital channels,” Govender said. Enbi, on the Money app and online banking platforms offers users an easier way of engaging with Nedbank.

The chatbot navigates users to key features and has useful buttons and quick replies so they can quickly and easily achieve their task. It also guides users on how to perform certain tasks, like reversing a debit order or finding the nearest branch. Enbi was developed for Nedbank by Kasisto, a provider of Conversational AI technology and digital assistant services for the financial services industry. Kasisto chief executive and co-founder Zor Gorelov said: “Enbi will be a leader in its capabilities through its ability to empower Nedbank’s customers with efficient, intuitive and friendly banking experiences.”

Nedbank will also be unveiling enhanced cellphone banking USSD (*120*001#) and a cardless withdrawal solution on the Nedbank Money app, Nedbank Online Banking, Cellphone Banking and MobiMoney platforms. The cardless withdrawal facility makes it quick and easy for Nedbank clients to send money to recipients, even if they are not Nedbank clients. Recipients can withdraw the cash from any Nedbank ATM or at selected retail stores, using a voucher number and one-time password. Nedbank is also implementing a secure and simplified process for registering for cellphone banking services.