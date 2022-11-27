How tech can take the hassle out of travel

Modern technology has changed the way we travel and I was recently reminded of this on an oversees trip. A few months ago, I went to the Maldives on a work trip with Priority Escapes and I realised how much technology has made travelling easier.

From checking in online to ordering food or catching a ride, we do not need to struggle much with phones in hand. While in the Maldives – my first time travelling internationally in years – I realised just how easy our phones and tablets make life. Most of the resorts have their own apps. We were able to stay up to date with activities and even book activities all from the palm of our hand and even before leaving your room.

Even at customs, we could fill in all the forms for entry and exit to the Maldives 24 hours before arriving or departing, uploading documents without a hassle. With Covid-19 restrictions, even the vaccine card was easily accessible upon entry back into South Africa. I decided to see what other ways tech has influenced travel.

Many adults have never needed to haul out a map book to find out where they are going; they use Google Maps or Waze. I remember being an intern journalist, new to Joburg and trying to navigate the roads, sometimes unsuccessfully, using a mapbook. You never even have to speak to someone to book a flight or holiday, everything is seamless online. And you have the bonus of reading reviews before booking, to ensure the photos match the experience.

Tech also helps save time and money, the head of marketing and communications of online booking platform Jurni, Tshepo Matlou said. “Modern travellers look for and book, their stays online. An effective online presence is therefore a must-have for all accommodation providers who want to remain competitive in the market,” Matlou said. “Digital convenience will only grow from here on, with travellers becoming ever more reliant on its ease of use and the many options it affords them.”

By checking out reviews on Google Maps you can decide which locations or experiences are worth doing or seeing before you leave. Simply search for the location you’re looking for and, under the Reviews section of its information page, you’ll find a star rating, date, and pictures from people who have visited the location. You can even make a list that enables you to save bucket list of locations for future travels.