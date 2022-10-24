WANTED: Tech-minded board member to free the state broadcaster

OPINION: The SABC has great content opportunities. They just need the right technology leader who can develop a clear technology vision, writes Wesley Diphoko.

Story continues below Advertisement

One of the board members who stepped down from the SABC board is someone with a deep understanding of and greater appreciation for technology. His presence on the board was crucial for the survival of the broadcaster as it navigates the challenges presented to it by technology. The state broadcaster has made some few improvements in terms of how it uses technology for content delivery.

His influence was, however, limited as this can be seen in the extent to which the public broadcaster has used technology to transform itself. Among the new incoming board members of the SABC there’s a need for a board member with a technology mindset. Here’s why: The SABC is in a serious technology predicament. On one hand, it’s trying to catch up with all the technological trends such as video and audio streaming, virtual reality and data science.

Story continues below Advertisement

As a result of this, it feels the pressure to use any technology platform, such as YouTube, DStv and others that enable the broadcaster to carry out its mandate. On the other hand, it is compromising on its independence by not developing its own technology platforms to carry out its mandate. The SABC cannot refer to YouTube as its video channel or Twitter as its social media channel. It also cannot continue to rely on DStv in the long run to present news. It needs its own custom built video and audio streaming platform. This is important for the survival of the state broadcaster.

Story continues below Advertisement

Currently, the SABC cannot fully monetise its content while relying on other platforms to distribute its content. The SABC should be the platform upon which others distribute their content. At this stage private entities are providing a platform for the SABC. The current situation is risky for the state broadcaster. What would happen if the private entities were to feel unhappy about SABC content? What would happen if the private entities were to go down?

At this stage such a scenario seems unlikely, however, it can never be ruled out. Beyond just revenue and independence the SABC would fulfil another role by implementing cutting-edge technology. The SABC of old, as ugly as it was, enabled careers to be developed. The current version of the SABC can become a training ground for technologists in areas related to data science, virtual reality and others that could emerge if the SABC was developing its own platforms.

Current tech executives at the SABC are trying their best to propel it to the future. Their efforts will remain limited as long as the board lacks the requisite technology skills to build the broadcaster of the future. It may be too late now to appoint a board member with the necessary technology skills to join a group of lawyers and accountants.

It is, however, not too late for the future board to appoint a special team consisting of some of the leading technologists in South Africa to assist with the development of a tech infrastructure befitting a state broadcaster. Currently, there’s a young person at a university with the skill to develop a killer app for the SABC. What is stopping the broadcaster from issuing a challenge to all academic institutions to propose a solution to their current technology predicament?

Once a suitable solution has been recommended, would the broadcaster consider funding the student to develop the solution and integrate it in its technology stack? Under normal circumstances this challenge would require internal resources to be deployed. As matters stand, it seems there’s a need for an open-source solution to save the SABC from becoming completely irrelevant technologically.

The good news is that it’s not too late to innovate. The SABC has great content opportunities. They just need the right technology leader who can develop a clear technology vision that can enable the SABC to be independent from other technology platforms. Such tech leaders exist in South Africa. They can be found in some tech start-ups and academic institutions and they stand ready to assist and create a state broadcaster of the future.