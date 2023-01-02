Wondering what the future holds for tech? Top technology trends to watch in 2023

OPINION: In 2023, there are technology developments that will probably evolve and change our everyday reality, writes Wesley Diphoko. Over the past two years we’ve witnessed an acceleration of technology adoption across society. This was partly fuelled by the pandemic.

As normality returns some technology adoption is likely to slow down. In 2023, there are technology developments that will probably evolve and change our everyday reality. Here are some of them. Twitter became something worth watching this year and it will continue to be something worthy of our attention as Musk rule takes hold.

When Musk took over the control of Twitter many predicted its demise as more employees left the social media platform. In 2023, Twitter will surprise many who predict its destruction. It will be one of the few social media entities with the best engineers, which will result in a better Twitter. In the metaverse space, 2022 saw Meta (formerly Facebook) introducing a new device and some new features while taking a step back.

In 2023, we are likely to see some parts of the metaverse becoming a reality. Apple’s long-rumoured mixed reality headset, which will reportedly offer a combination of augmented and virtual reality experiences, will probably be released in 2023, according to people in the know. This will improve the virtual experience and potentially lead to more early adopters.

In the physical world we are likely to see more drones. Although Amazon was lampooned when its leader dreamed of drones delivering goods, this is one of the most likely tech developments in 2023. In Rwanda, they were used for delivering vaccines.

In 2023 they will form part of deliveries, security and better photography. In the US this is already taking shape as DroneUp is being piloted in some regions. DroneUp first partnered with Walmart late last year to offer on-demand delivery at three locations in Arkansas. Since then, Walmart and DroneUp have expanded their partnership to six states (Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah and Virginia) to reach 4 million households.

In 2023, drone deliveries will begin the process of going mainstream. As for gadgets, the most interesting development to watch is around foldable devices. In 2022 we’ve seen Samsung launching more foldables and other brands have followed in their footsteps.

In 2023, we are likely to see more foldable phones from other device manufacturers. One to watch will be a foldable from Google. According to display market analysts, we should see the first foldable notebooks and the first rollable smartphone hitting the shelves next year. The mobile industry will reportedly push out 23 different foldable smartphones from varying brands in 2023.

Finally, in terms of digital transformation in enterprises, it will be interesting to watch the move towards low code/no-code tooling. This move will be fuelled by IT teams that are under constant pressure to meet digital transformation needs. They face the challenge that the talent needed to drive these initiatives is in shorter supply than ever. In 2023, with the widespread adoption of low code/no-code tooling, we’ll see more organisations create fusion teams combining business and technology experts, empowered to accelerate transformation projects to meet tight deadlines.

Gartner has indicated that IT departments that empower their business users in this way are 2.6 times more likely to accelerate their digital transformation projects. Last, in terms of connectivity we will start hearing more about 6G technology. 6G, as the name suggests, is the sixth generation of mobile connectivity.

Beyond 5G, the next generation of mobile communication systems is expected to have features that contribute to the creation of sustainable and added-value systems, such as ultra-low power consumption, ultra-security and reliability, autonomy and scalability. These are some of the few things that we are like to experience and observe in 2023. As we plan for the year ahead, it will be useful to factor in these technologies for further advancements. * Wesley Diphoko is the editor-in-chief of Fast Company (SA) magazine.