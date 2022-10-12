A trendy generation of standout smartphones that fit your lifestyle

The name nova is derived from the Latin word “novas”, signifying that every rising star is born to shine, akin to the passion of youth when chasing dreams of a better future.

Every generation of the HUAWEI nova Series strives to present an innovative piece of technology that has an on-trend design, powerful cameras and excellent performance. The latest HUAWEI nova 10 Series is now in its 10th generation and consists of the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro, the HUAWEI nova 10 and coming soon, the HUAWEI nova 10 SE. The smartphone incorporates features that speak to both existing and upcoming lifestyle trends, with the series aiming to embody the personas of the young, outgoing and trendy youth.

Here’s a closer look at the different facets and features of the HUAWEI nova 10 Series namely the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro and the HUAWEI nova 10. Elegant addition for fashionable influencers The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro and HUAWEI nova 10 inherit the design genetics of the previous HUAWEI nova generation and are enhanced by the new Star Orbit Craft design, which adds a shimmer texture and silky touch to the look and feel of the smartphones.

With the HUAWEI nova 10 Series, the original Star Orbit Ring design is further enhanced, in that the series adapts the new Star Orbit Craft design, adding a better shimmer texture to the look and feel of the smartphones. Available in Starry Black and Starry Silver colourways, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro and HUAWEI nova 10 have a futuristic stardust sheen, that is sure to elevate your outfit of the day, no matter the theme you’re going for. For monochromatic and neutral-toned outfits, pair your look with the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro in Starry Black and Starry Silver which are designed to give off a sense of luxury and sophistication. Both colours accentuate fashionable tastemakers who prefer chic accessories.

The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro comes with a thickness of 7.88mm and weighs 191g, while the HUAWEI nova 10 is 6.88mm thick and weighs 168g. Both models strike a balance between performance and stunning design. Cameras made for casual or even professional photographers Whether you’re a casual, aspiring or advanced photographer, the cameras on the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro and HUAWEI nova 10 are something to get excited about. For those who take their craft extremely seriously, the HUAWEI nova 10 and HUAWEI nova 10 Pro come equipped with the industry’s first 60MP Ultra-Wide Autofocus front camera, supporting a 100-degree ultra-wide angle with a 1/2.61-inch sensor that supports 4K quality, offering excellent resolution and light sensitivity. In addition, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro has a second 8MP Portrait Close-up Camera on the front that supports 2 X optical zoom and up to 5 X digital zoom for outstanding close-up portraits.

The rear camera of HUAWEI nova 10 and HUAWEI nova 10 Pro are also incredible. They both are equipped with a 50MP RYYB Ultra Vision Camera and an 8MP Ultra-Wide Marco Camera that supports autofocus. With a dynamic rear camera, the smartphones can capture anything from large, scenic views of mountain ranges to the smallest dewdrop on a flower petal, allowing aspiring photographers who are new to the craft to experiment with different ways of photography by simply using one device. Power-packed for avid gamers and entertainment enthusiasts

The HUAWEI nova 10 Pro and HUAWEI nova 10 also feature the HUAWEI SuperCharge. Equipped with the 100 W HUAWEI SuperCharge and Turbo charging mode, the HUAWEI nova 10 Pro eliminates low battery anxiety. With its Turbo Mode it only takes 10 minutes to quickly charge the phone from 20% to 80%, while fully charging the phone in just 20 minutes. The HUAWEI nova 10 supports 66 W HUAWEI SuperCharge, which lets users fully charge the phone in up to just 38 minutes. You’ll never have to worry about battery life when you can simply put your phone down, take a short break, and load up your next game – within that time, your phone will be ready for you to indulge in your favourite TV shows and games once again. Mobile games are all the rage these days and users are demanding smartphones with more capabilities that will allow them to game with ease. Thankfully, the HUAWEI nova 10 and HUAWEI nova 10 Pro feature the new Touch Turbo 2.0, which effectively improves users’ operability of mobile games. Users can shake the phone to trigger any corresponding key operation. It’s a feature best fit for gamers who love MOBA, action and racing game genres. With different movements of your phone, you can aim and shoot, switch equipment, reload, and speed forward in any game with ease.