Be the first to experience the futuristic features of the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro, which is now available in South African retail stores

The comeback of the popular HUAWEI Mate smartphones is making waves across markets, especially following the launch of the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro on 26 January 2023. With great consumer interest and excitement, pre-orders of the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro have seen great success.

The good news for those who are impressed with the cutting-edge technologies of the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro – the futuristic tech flagship smartphone with the ultimate Ultra Aperture XMAGE camera, is that it is now available for purchase in selected South African retail stores, and from the HUAWEI online store. The much-awaited premium flagship from HUAWEI comes with a stunning new design, Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera and sets a new standard for smartphone performance. The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro comes in two different types of rear cover, glass and vegan leather. The glass cover is available in two colours, Silver and Black, while the vegan leather version comes in Orange.

The new Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera boasts the first-ever 10-scale adjustable physical aperture and the most versatile photography capabilities ever seen on a Mate smartphone. The futuristic tech flagship smartphone with incredible performance How often do you come across a smartphone that has it all? A smartphone with a stunning design, staggering camera system, unbelievable performance, overall visionary features and a seamless user experience. The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro is a smartphone that truly lives up to the legacy of HUAWEI Mate smartphones.

There is nothing worse than shattering the screen of your phone. A smartphone is an essential device for many which users take everywhere, even for sports, knocking it into something is quite probable, hence, a durable screen is extremely vital. An industry-first for the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro flagship is that the ultra-reliable Kunlun Glass is certified by Switzerland's SGS with a 5-star glass drop resistance. Watch the video below to find out more:

The Kunlun Glass with 10-quadrillion level nanocrystals boost glass durability. In short, users can carry their phone on the go without worrying about dropping it and shattering the screen because the Kunlun Glass increases drop resistance by 10 times. The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro also supports IP68-rated water resistance of up to 6 meters underwater allowing it to easily handle liquid and dust. Additionally, the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro display provides a window into a crystal-clear world. Combined with the P3 wide colour gamut, fine-tuned colours are calibrated to ensure absolute authenticity. The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro comes with a 6.74-inch HUAWEI FullView Display with a screen resolution of 2616 x 1212 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120Hz and 1440Hz PWM dimming, to reduce flickering and relieve eye fatigue. Whether users are browsing images or watching videos, each glance is a feast for their eyes. In addition to the iconic symmetry and Space Ring Design, the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro also makes use of the elegant Clous de Paris step-patterned embossing design for the first time ever, showcasing a new kind of ordered beauty that’s crafted down to the last detail. The new Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera boasts the first-ever 10-scale adjustable physical aperture and the most versatile photography capabilities ever seen on a Mate smartphone.

In terms of battery and charging speed, the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro features a 4700 mAh battery within its slim body. The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro offers 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge wired and 50W HUAWEI SuperCharge wireless fast-charging solutions to strike an optimal balance between battery life, fast charging and portability. Moreover, with an innovative low-battery Emergency Mode that activates when the battery level falls to 1%, SuperEnergy Boosting enables the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro to extend standby time by three hours or 12 minutes of call time. Buy the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro today The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro packs a series of innovative technology that substantially boosts performance thanks to its impressive industry-first features. The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro is available in South Africa from all network providers and is priced from R24 999 for the 256 GB and R26 999 for the 512 GB. You can also purchase the smartphone from the HUAWEI online store.