Become more mindful this year with AppGallery as your guide

Living in the present and being aware of what’s happening around us with acceptance and without judgement, is an essential skill we can all cultivate.

Story continues below Advertisement

Given how the world has changed over the past few years, resetting our minds and focusing on what we can do to make the world a better place will be vital as 2023 starts building momentum. Fortunately, there’re many great apps on AppGallery designed to help accomplish this. Headspace: Meditation and sleep Stress less and sleep more soundly. It sounds so easy but it’s some of the most difficult things to achieve on the pursuit to mindfulness. Headspace is an intuitive free app that teaches you the life-changing skills of meditation and mindfulness in just a few minutes a day.

You can choose from hundreds of guided meditations on everything from stress management and anxiety management to sleep, personal growth and mind-body health. The app also has several courses that teaches you techniques on how best to deal with stress and anxiety. For example, falling asleep and waking up meditation, work and productivity meditation; and movement and sports meditation. It also features a Move Mode where you get shown how to release stress and tension through movement. There are quick workouts with guided exercise videos, audio-guided cardio and 28-day courses to get you on the right path.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mindfulness Music Radio Stations One of the challenges of becoming more mindful is getting in tune with the world around us. With so many distractions keeping us less focused, one of the secrets to success is by listening and relaxing. The Mindfulness Music Radio Stations app lets you listen to music radio stations anywhere specially designed and curated to improve your own mindfulness.

Story continues below Advertisement

Great for either putting on in the background or to help you meditate, you can save these stations in your favourites and even share them with friends via Facebook, Twitter or email. The premium quality audio ensures you get the best listening experience possible. There’s also a great sleep timer, so you can fall asleep with your favourite station playing.

Mindfulness Coach Becoming more mindful doesn’t have to be something you do on your own. The Mindfulness Coach app provides you with plenty of guided meditation for an anxiety-free lifestyle. It shows you how to let go of all the negativity and calm both your mind and body to have a stress free lifestyle. Your digital coach opens the world of guided meditation for free. Discover some of the best ways to cope with anxiety and to help you relax. It also features a great beginners programme to put you on the right footing as you detox your mind for the challenges that you may face in 2023.

Anti-stress: Relaxation Toys Something a little different is this fun relaxation app featuring a selection of games to help you de-stress. This collection of digital toys includes the sound of a bamboo chime, being able to play with wooden boxes or just gently swiping your finger in the water. You can also tap buttons, draw with chalks and more. Take your time and live a moment of diversion. This stress relief app is updated with new ant stress features every two weeks, so you can always keep calm with fresh content.