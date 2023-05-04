FMAS:23 - A game-changing experience for B2B and B2C players in Africa’s financial industry

The Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS) is a highly anticipated event in the financial industry - bringing together top professionals, entrepreneurs and industry leaders to discuss the latest trends and opportunities in Africa’s financial sector. The event is set to take place from May 8 to 10, 2023 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg and is supported by the South African National Convention Bureau. According to McKinsey’s research, Africa’s fintech market is expected to increase by 10% annually through 2025, totalling $150 billion. With this in mind, FMAS:23 is an important event for Africa’s financial industry - providing a unique opportunity for the sector to come together to explore the future of fintech, payments, crypto and online trading on the continent.

"We believe that FMAS:23 will contribute to the growth and development of Africa’s financial sector by promoting innovative ideas, strategic partnerships, and collaborations," says Jennie Lobanova, VP Events, Finance Magnates (FM Events). "With top speakers and professionals from across the globe, FMAS:23 promises to be an exciting event for anyone interested in the future of Africa’s financial industry." The organisers have run similar events for more than 11 years in over 100 countries, and offer a wealth of information and resources for both B2C and B2B visitors. For B2C attendees, FMAS:23 will be a game-changing experience; offering the chance to meet preferred brokerages, exchanges, and other leading businesses. Whether an experienced trader or starting out, visitors can learn from leading educators and market professionals, explore the latest trends and best practices, and network with like-minded individuals.

For B2B attendees, FMAS:23 is the perfect platform to connect with potential global and regional partners and clients. Discover the industry’s future in Africa, find the latest technology, payment solutions, liquidity and more, and network with influential players in the industry. The summit’s agenda features keynote speakers, fireside chats, workshops and panels, discussing topics such as fintech and regulation in Africa, opportunities in financial services, the global economy, the African view, trading technology, and crypto in Africa. On the first day of the summit, attendees can network and connect with top industry professionals during the Networking Blitz Opening Party.

On the second day, May 9, FMAS:23 doors will open at 9.30am. Attendees will have the chance to hear from a variety of financial and trading experts including Awelani Rahulani, Head of Department: Fintech, Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA); Meagan Rabe, Senior Director of Fintech Management - Sub-Saharan Africa, VISA; Adam Button, Chief Currency Analyst, ForexLive; Brad Gillis, Head: Payments Africa Regions, Standard Bank Group; and many others. The FMAS:23 doors will close on May 10 at 4.30pm, followed by a Sunset Session Closing Drinks. With the potential for the fintech market in Africa to grow exponentially over the next few years, FMAS:23 is a must-attend event for anyone looking to stay up to date with the latest developments in Africa’s financial industry.