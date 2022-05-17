FNB helps bridge digital divide with affordable smart devices payable over 24 months

FNB has innovated around affordability of aspirational brands by announcing new ‘Hero Device Deals’ to help customers stay connected for less and assist with their education, security, home and business or work-related needs.

With Hero Deals, customers will be able to access huge savings on the latest laptops, tablets and smartphones from popular brands like Apple, Samsung and Lenovo all available on the FNB App.

The 24-month deals will come in cheaper than purchasing listed devices at cash price at retail stores and specific plans will include monthly data, airtime and SMSes on an FNB Connect SIM.

Bradwin Roper CEO of FNB Connect says, “We are excited to offer affordable high-end devices to our wide range of products, providing customers with even more options and choice. The introduction of Hero Deals offers customers good value for money on market leading smart devices and further helps our customers improve productivity, accelerate remote learning and education, and facilitates faster, easier and more secure financial transactions and payments.