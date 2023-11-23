Forget Black Friday, OPPO is bringing you Green Friday!

Are you ready to experience the future of mobile technology without breaking the bank?

This is your golden opportunity! Seize this golden chance on OPPO’s Green Friday specials. OPPO’s offers are more than just discounts; they are your passport to a world brimming with innovative and state-of-the-art technology. This Green Friday, we're not just slashing prices; we're opening doors to new possibilities and experiences that will revolutionise how you interact with technology. As the holiday season approaches, OPPO understands the importance of providing customers with the latest technology at affordable prices. With a wide range of cutting-edge products and unbeatable deals, OPPO is set to make this year’s Green Friday shopping truly exceptional, offering consumers a chance to upgrade and embrace mobile devices at affordable prices.

The Green Friday specials from OPPO are available online and with all leading service providers. OPPO has partnered with service providers, including MTN, Vodacom, Cell C and Telkom. The deals will include significant price reductions on a range of OPPO Smartphones, ensuring that customers can seize the opportunity to upgrade their mobile devices and experience firsthand the innovation that sets OPPO apart and enjoy the latest technology. Customers can expect to find exclusive deals on OPPO’s flagship smartphones, such as the highly acclaimed OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G, Reno8 and OPPO’s popular A-series smartphones.

Offering exceptional performance, cutting-edge camera technology, and sleek designs, these devices boast state-of-the-art features and provide an unforgettable user experience, making them the perfect choice for tech enthusiasts and smartphone users. Whether capturing stunning photos or enjoying captivating entertainment, OPPO has a smartphone device for every user. Shop Online with ease:

Prefer to shop from the comfort of your home? No problem! Dive into the OPPO online universe and explore our extensive range of products. Easy, convenient, and just a click away.

Highlights of OPPO’s Green Friday specials include: MTN MTN will be leading Green Friday specials with the Reno series devices. Packed with innovative features and exceptional technology, the Reno series redefines smartphone photography and performance, setting new industry standards. The Reno series pushes the boundaries of smartphone photography with an array of powerful cameras and advanced imaging capabilities.

Save R4 800 on the Reno8 Pro and pay R559pm

Pay R489pm on the Reno8 and save R4 800

The Reno7z will cost you R389pm and you can save R2 700

All specials on the Reno series run from today until 30 November over 36 months Vodacom From today until 06 December, grab some affordable deals on the Reno series and A series with Vodacom. Save up to R7 560 on the Reno8 Pro and pay R629pm. In addition, you will receive the A18 for free. Get the A18 for free when you purchase the Reno8 for R549pm and save R5040

Save up to R3600 on the A78 5G for R269pm

All deals are available for over 36 months Cell C

Cell C is running specials from today until 30 November on the latest flagship device, Reno10 Pro+ 5G and A-series, for over 36 months.

Pay R899pm on the Reno10 Pro+ 5G and save R3 799. You will also receive the A18 for free

Get the double deal on the A-series with the A58 and A18 and pay R399. You will save R3 799

Save R2 160 on the A78 LTE and pay R349pm Telkom Mobile service provider Telkom is running specials on the A-series from today until 1 December. A series is engineered to provide an exceptional user experience combining performance, style and affordability. Get the double deal over 36 months on the A38 for R629 and save R1 600. Act fast! These deals are ticking away! Visit your nearest MTN, Vodacom, Cell C, or Telkom store, or simply click your way to unbeatable offers through Vodacom Online and Vodaworld.