Get ready for summer with tech gadgets from Loot

Summer has arrived and Christmas is just around the corner! Get ready for summer with a range of tech gadgets from Loot. Perfect as gifts for family and friends, or fitness accessories to get you ready for summer workouts.

Story continues below Advertisement

If you’re looking for an affordable tablet for the whole family, check out the Lenovo M10, a 10.1-inch tablet with great audio, face-recognition login, and a Kids Mode that lets you pass it along to your children without any worries. Keep your summer memories safely stored on a SanDisk Extreme microSDXC memory card, that saves you time by transferring media with read speeds of up to 190MB/s. This high-performance microSD™ card handles 4K UHD video recording, full HD video, and high-resolution photos. Spoil the gamers in your family with the Oculus Quest 2 Advanced All-in-One VR Headset and enjoy VR gaming without a PC or console. The touch controllers feature ergonomic and intuitive controls that translate your gestures, motions, and actions directly into VR. You can also share your VR experience by casting directly to a compatible TV or the Oculus mobile app.

Keep fit and in touch with your friends and family Learn to manage your stress and sleep better with one of the most advanced health and fitness smart watches, the FitBit Sense 2 Smart Watch. Features include a 24/7 heart rate, built-in GPS and workout intensity map, daily readiness score, active zone minutes, all-day activity tracking, 40+ exercise modes and automatic exercise tracking.

Story continues below Advertisement

Huawei’s WATCH FIT 2 gives you everything you need with just a raise of the wrist. Features include 1.74-inch HUAWEI FullView Display, bluetooth calling and a durable battery life. Let yourself get carried away in the moment with Jabra Elite 5 Hybrid ANC wireless in-ear noise cancelling headphones. Hybrid ANC uses feedback microphones on the inside of your ear, and feed-forward microphones on the outside. This means the ANC performance is less sensitive to how you position your buds in your ear, and can suppress a much wider range of noise, both on calls and when listening to audio. So go on, put the world on pause!

Story continues below Advertisement