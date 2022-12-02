Get ready to master your workspace with Logitech’s personal workspace solutions

Kathea has been appointed as the exclusive Logitech B2B Personal Workspace Distributor - and is excited to help you master your personal workspace.
As the workplace evolves into a lasting hybrid model, a one-size-fits-all workspace solution doesn’t exist. That’s why Logitech has created human-centred technology solutions that help people create and collaborate effectively from anywhere.
Logitech’s personal workspace solutions (professional keyboards, mice, headsets and webcams) will help your team do their best work, while enjoying a more flexible and satisfying work experience.
As trusted leaders in enterprise technology, Kathea and Logitech understand the challenges that your company faces. Logitech strives to present innovative solutions that are easy to setup and use, simplifying the manageability challenges created by a hybrid workforce.
The Logitech advantage
Click here to check out the Logitech Personal Workspace Brochure
ABOUT KATHEA
Kathea proudly represents some of the top brands in the communication, collaboration, audio visual and workspace technology arenas, and distributes to more than 700 partners throughout sub-Saharan Africa.
Kathea has been appointed as the Logitech B2B Personal Workspace Distributor. Logitech Personal Workspace solutions will only be available from recommended partners - contact Kathea for a reseller recommendation.