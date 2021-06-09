Here are a few pros and cons of smart bands and how the HUAWEI Band 6 delivers

Smart wrist accessories are known for keeping track of health, notifications and even for everyday fitness tracking, however there are a few pros and cons to using these smart bands on an everyday basis. Huawei, on the other hand, recently launched the all new HUAWEI Band 6, which not only tackles all of these pros and cons, but also brings to users a lot more than what a smart band can with a smart watch-like experience without having to pay the full price of one.

Pros

1. Everyday health monitoring

One of the best things about having a smart band on your wrist is how you can be on top of your everyday health indicators at all times. For instance, the HUAWEI Band 6 can monitor your blood oxygen levels (SpO2) continuously, alerting you if levels are dangerously low. In addition to this, you can keep track of your heart rate with HUAWEI TruSeenTM 4.0, sleep quality with HUAWEI TruSleepTM and stress levels with HUAWEI TruRelaxTM.

2. Notification alerts

There are always times where you miss out on a notification on your phone or even miss a call because your phone was not on your person. This is not an issue when you have a smart band that can accurately notify you for every notification. In fact, with the HUAWEI Band 6 you can take advantage of the large 1.47inch AMOLED display to view all your notifications.

3. Tracking Fitness progress

The key to great fitness lies within actively knowing how well each exercise has helped and tracking overall progress. Smart bands have made this possible by keeping an eye on key indicators during workouts, such as steps, reps, calories burnt etc. Huawei takes this a step further with its HUAWEI Band 6 which can track up to 96 workout modes that are automatically detected and tracked for accurate data. Meanwhile, the HUAWEI TruSportTM algorithm will also analyse exercise capabilities and patterns based on heart rate variability and exercise data to provide detailed analysis.

Cons

1. Smaller displays

Smart bands are not really known for their displays, usually resulting in minimal monochrome options or sometimes no display at all. This can be an issue if the user wants to review notifications or even look at health statuses without having to take out their phone. The HUAWEI Band 6, changes this trend however with its large 1.47 inch AMOLED display, which not only provides immersive viewing but also smartwatch level interactivity for easier use.

2. Another device to charge

Having a smart band could also mean an additional device to charge or charger to carry, which can be a hassle for users, especially since smart bands don’t really invest into large batteries. Keeping this mind, the HUAWEI Band 6 comes with 2 weeks of battery life on a single charge, which means one full charge and you don’t have to worry about it anymore.

With the HUAWEI Band 6 on your wrist, you have more than just a band as it ticks all the pros and unticks the cons of a regular one!

Pre-order the new HUAWEI Band 6

If you want to go bigger for better, you can pre-order the HUAWEI Band 6 simply pay R49 and receive an extra R200 discount off the balance of the purchase price from the 11 to 17 June. Exclusive to HUAWEI Store (Online)* T&Cs apply .

Related Video: