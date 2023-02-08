The “Smartphone with the Strongest Screen” showcases HONOR’s capabilities to translate cutting-edge innovations into extremely durable products. The moment has come for South Africa to experience the newest device from HONOR.

There can be no better and exciting announcement than the fact that the all new HONOR X9a is available for the South Africa market. The global brand comes packed with an exciting offer and special gifts. The device is packed with a wide range of advance advancements across the display, battery, design and overall performance with a 120Hz OLED Curved Display, massive 5100mAh battery and 256GB large storage all wrapped in a compact design and powered by Google Mobile Services. The new HONOR X9a – 256GB version is available now in the South Africa markets at Telkom and Vodacom for ZAR 11,999. Upon purchase, consumers will get a gift including HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X3 Lite worth ZAR 1,499.

Stunning display for an immersive viewing experience HONOR X9a has not compromised on quality and stunning display while enabling device protection from potential damage. It’s display was made with tempered glass that comes with a thickness of 0.65mm Super Reinforced glass, which is higher than the industry average of approximately 0.55mm. This thickness means that HONOR X9a comes with an ultimate shield that keeps the phone safe from everyday scratches. The OLED 45-degree Curved Display is designed for gamers who enjoy watching, and browsing. HONOR X9a supports 120Hz refresh rate offering incredible smoothness and making every touch and scroll responsive. Moreover, the screen displays 1.07 billion colors to reproduce vivid images with incredible levels of clarity and true-to-life colours.

It's designed for those pursuing a more immersive display and a wider field of vision for entertainment lovers and gaming enthusiasts, HONOR X9a comes with ultra-slim bezels which lead to a remarkable 93% screen-to-body ratio for an exceptional viewing experience. Durable 5100mAh battery in a slim design Considering we use smartphones for most of our daily activities, HONOR X9a packs a proprietary 5100mAh battery to provide 2 days battery life on a single charge. Furthermore, it supports the 40W HONOR SuperCharge, bringing greater convenience when needing an emergency power top-up. With just 30 minutes of charging, the HONOR X9a delivers 12.5 hours of watching videos, perfect for users who like to consume content on the go in an exceptionally slim and lightweight design.

It's ultra slim design and lightweight body comes in at just 7.9mm thick and weighing just 175g. Boasting an exquisite curved-edge design, the HONOR X9a fits comfortably in users’ hands, and can effortlessly slide into small handbags and pockets, ensuring users will never be weighed down. Exceptionally slim design with the iconic “Dynamic Eye” Revolutionizing the homogenous design of smartphones, The Evolved “Dynamic Eye” Design on the back of the HONOR X9a features an axisymmetric camera layout comprising two jewel-like circles with the top circle featuring a 64MP Ultra-clear Main Camera, a 5MP Wide Angle Camera and a 2MP Macro Camera, that takes smartphone design aesthetics to new heights.