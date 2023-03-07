HONOR Launches HONOR X7a with a massive 6000mAh battery in South Africa

Global technology brand HONOR recently announced the open sale of its newly launched smartphone HONOR X7a in the South African market. It comes packed with a long-lasting battery, expandable storage and upgraded features that enable users to enjoy a smarter life with an HONOR mobile device.

The exceptionally durable HONOR X7a boasts a massive long-lasting 6,000mAh battery, a 50MP Ultra-clear Quad Camera system, large storage with a capacity of 128GB storage, in addition to its astonishing 6.74-inch HONOR FullView Display, providing users all-rounder experience when it comes to performance, photography, display and more at an affordable price point. HONOR X7a is available now at Telkom on 24-month instalments at R289 on Telkom FlexOn 2 package or Double Deal at R579 on monthly instalments for 24 months on the Telkom FlexOn 2. Consumers can also purchase HONOR X7a at Vodacom on 24-month instalments at R299 on Vodacom 1GB Redcore package or R249 on 36-month on Vodacom 1GB Redcore.

Outstanding 6000mAh battery for unmatched performance Equipped with a large capacity battery embedded in an extremely slim and elegant body, the HONOR X7a delivers up to 22 hours of streaming videos, 42 hours of calling, 12 hours of gaming, 29 hours of listening, or 20 hours of watching on short videos application. This device is useful for environment where there’s limited access to power. According to HONOR test results, HONOR X7a’s battery can last for 3 days of typical use on a single charge, giving users more convenience and freedom to use their devices hassle-free from low battery.

In power scarce areas you need a device that charges very fast. Armed with 22.5W HONOR SuperCharge, HONOR X7a can be charged rapidly allowing consumers to listen for more than 10 hours continuously upon charging for 30 minutes only. With industry-level innovative battery technologies, the cell of the HONOR X7a comes with a higher energy density and a reduced thickness, contributing to the long battery life and the slim form factor of device. The battery also demonstrates exceptional longevity, capable of maintaining above 80% health even after three years of use. A device with long lasting battery is must have when is not always available.

Remarkable 6.74-inch display for vivid visuals Additional to this, the HONOR X7a is packed with exceptional display, featuring an ultra large 6.74-inch HONOR FullView Display with a 90.07% screen-to-body ratio, offering a stunning viewing experience with true-to-life details, perfect for those who relish a wider vision and more screen space for reading and watching content. Supporting HD resolution and a colour depth of 16.7 million colors, the HONOR X7a displays visuals in unbelievable precision and vibrancy, ideal for viewing photos, videos and movies. Keeping users’ digital wellbeing in mind, the HONOR X7a comes certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light emissions, which means it reduces the proportion of harmful blue light emitted and alleviates eye strain and fatigue, even after extended periods of use.

If you are a heavy reader this device will come in handy. The unique eBook Mode in HONOR X7a lets users just focus on reading and the colour temperature of the device will be adjusted automatically based on the reading environment for an improved experience. For those who love to read before bedtime, the Dark Mode delivers deeper and softer colours, making the smartphone perfect for night-time reading as well. Superb photography & exceptional clarity With HONOR X7a, users are guaranteed to capture every striking detail in pure clarity, thanks to the impressive 50MP Ultra-clear Quad Camera. The camera system comprises a 50MP Main Camera, a 5MP Wide Camera, 2MP Macro Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera.