HONOR Launches the all-new HONOR X8a in South Africa

The global leading technology brand HONOR has just announced the launch of the new HONOR X8a in South Africa – its latest smartphone that takes fashion and technology to the next level. HONOR X8a is packed with features that render the device unique through an iconic design, ground-breaking photography and videography capabilities, and superior performance.

Exquisite flat-edge design with all-new nature inspired colours Incredibly slim and stylish, the HONOR X8s has been designed with an ultra slim and lightweight body. Measuring only 7.48mm in thickness and weighing just 179g, the HONOR X8a is an incredibly compact and portable smartphone that fits perfectly in your hand and can easily slide into your pocket or bag. Boasting a flat-edge design and elegant rounded corners on all four sides. This design ethos is brought to life through 2 striking colours, which are all inspired by the nature and perfectly complement any look with the Titanium Silver and Midnight Black options.

HONOR launches the HONOR X8a in South Africa. Superior photography and videography experience If you are a content creator you will have an added advantage with HONOR X8a. The new features of the device such includes powerful camera capabilities and other innovative features with multiple shooting modes that fulfil all the demands to capture and shoot great moments in extreme clarity. Delivering an outstanding photography experience, the HONOR X8a features a robust 100MP rear triple camera system to enable users to snap stunning photos with ease. The HONOR X8a comes with a 100MP Ultra Camera with a f/1.9 aperture, a 5MP Wide & Depth Camera, perfect for content creators to capture every precious life moment in fascinating quality.

Featuring a 16MP Front Camera with a f/2.45 aperture, the HONOR X8a ensures users can capture compelling selfies with defined and enhanced image quality. One of the most outstanding features of the HONOR X8a is the 16MP Front Camera which capable of vividly rendering the subject’s facial features in vivid detail with facial recognition capabilities. Giving users more flexibility to shoot content from different angles and perspectives, users can change between cameras with multi-video shooting modes that use the front and rear cameras simultaneously, delivering a top tier recording experience that is usually reserved for professionals.

Price and availability HONOR X8a is now available in Titanium Silver and Midnight black at a price of R7,999. Upon purchase, users will get free HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X3 Lite worth of R1,499 from Vodacom and Telkom stores across South Africa.

