HONOR marks a new era of innovations with all-new AI technologies

Artificial Intelligence has taken the world by storm, delivering unbelievable innovations that push the boundaries of human achievement.

From enhancing daily life to transforming entire industries, AI continues to captivate minds and reshape our future. Welcome to the astonishing world of AI, where the unimaginable becomes reality. HONOR, known for its human-centric approach when inventing new technology, is once again revolutionising the smartphone landscape with its latest release: the HONOR 90 5G. This groundbreaking device comes equipped with exceptional AI features that are set to redefine the user experience. AI Vlog Master & 200MP Ultra Clear camera

With an unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology, HONOR has raised the bar in innovation. Starting from the camera, they have introduced outstanding advancements in both hardware and software. HONOR reveals new AI Vlog Master for video capturing, including AI Video Recommendation, Instant Movie for quick and easy video production, and AI Noise Reduction that helps users capture clean voice recordings that are free of ambient background noises. AI Video recommendation The HONOR 90 5 uses AI to make video recording more intuitive and hassle-free. When you're ready to shoot a video, the HONOR 90's AI will recognise the scene you're shooting and recommend the most appropriate video mode from its five options: Portrait Video, HDR Video, Close-Up, Multi-Video, and Solo Cut. This feature enables users to record videos in the most optimal and ideal manner possible.

Instant movie After capturing images, users can quickly create a 15-second video with the "Instant Movie" option. In addition, they can easily add their preferred music, allowing for a personalised touch and breaking free from the limitations of pre-existing songs on their devices. AI Noise Reduction Have you ever encountered situations where you attempted to record a video, but the background noise interfered, preventing you from capturing the desired footage as you had envisioned it? It has happened to all of us, that’s why HONOR has debuted the revolutionary AI Noise Reduction feature. This feature uses AI to effectively remove background noise from videos, such as traffic honking or loud human voices. This ensures that users can capture clear human voices without any disturbances from other surrounding noises. For its camera system, the HONOR 90 5G features a 200MP Main Camera that is packed with a large 1/1.4-inch sensor for capturing incredible amounts of detail, a 12MP Ultra-Wide and Macro Camera supporting a field of view of 112˚ and a 2MP Depth Camera for recreating stylish bokeh effects. The Portrait Mode is also upgraded to support 2x zoom to generate portraits that are more focused on the key subject.

The introduction of these new features is truly remarkable, catering not only to content creators but also to everyday individuals seeking a convenient and efficient tool for recording and editing videos directly on their smartphones. 0 Risk eye-comfort display Flickering screens can cause eye strain, leading to symptoms such as dryness, fatigue, blurred vision, and discomfort. The constant changes in brightness and flickering patterns can put additional stress on the eyes, particularly when viewing the screen for extended periods. According to studies, dimming levels below 1250Hz are considered high risk, while levels between 1250Hz and 3125Hz are considered low risk.

Dimming levels above 3125Hz are generally considered free from the risk of causing harm to the eyes. With HONOR 90 5G’s Industry-leading 3840Hz PWM Dimming technology & Zero-Flicker Display, HONOR is transforming the smartphone experience, enabling users to enjoy their devices for extended periods without worrying about the effects on their eyes. In addition to this, Circadian Night Display adjusts the screen’s brightness to match users’ circadian rhythms. This feature helps promote healthier sleep according to experts. Dynamic Dimming feature on the other hand matches the time of the day to the level of blue light that the screen produces which helps to relieve eye strain. The HONOR 90 5G’s display is a significant step forward in the quest to create a healthier smartphone experience. HONOR's relentless pursuit of excellence has resulted in a device that pushes boundaries, exceeds expectations, and sets a new benchmark in the industry. As the HONOR 90 5G enters the stage, prepare to witness a transformative shift in the smartphone landscape, as it takes the market by storm, leaving an indelible mark on the industry for years to come.