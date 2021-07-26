How to smash your work and gaming goals with the ultimate computer setup

When it comes to work, and even play, there are so many things you can do to ensure that you’re able to perform at your best. To start with, the equipment that you choose to use will make or break the entire experience. You need to have the best gear to back your day – whether you’re working from home or the office or simply looking to elevate your gaming experience, your setup needs to make it happen.

Once you go UltraWide, there’s no going back Let’s face it, working off of a tiny screen is not only taxing on your eyes, but it also makes it a lot more tedious than it needs to be. Factor in the potentially outdated software, and you’ve got a recipe for procrastination and poor performance. The 21:9 full HD resolution that comes with the LG 34'' UltraWide monitor offers 33% more screen space than a standard full HD resolution display. This means that you can take in a lot more with the panoramic layout, multitask like a boss, and make the most of your screen time – regardless of whether it’s for work or play. Impressive sound and vivid colour? Yes, please!

A splash of colour does the world of good in any space. Plus, colour has also been found to boost your mood and reduce stress. Pair that with your favourite music to get into the rhythm of things – or some relaxing sounds to chill out to – and you’ve got the ultimate environment for enhanced productivity and focus. There are so many ways to go about this. You could paint the walls of your workspace, put up posters, and buy a small radio for your desk. Or, you could take in the intensely vivid, super-accurate colours of the UltraWide monitor. With a wider viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB colour spectrum for realistic rainbows of colour. And MaxxAudio® offers a truly immersive sound experience to really get in the zone. Find the perfect balance Meeting deadlines during the day and conquering online realms at night? Bringing it all together and finding the right work-life balance takes some serious skill. You need a setup that can power all of your endeavours without giving in to the pressure – something able to deliver uninterrupted, dynamic performance. With AMD FreeSync™ technology, the UltraWide monitor allows you to enjoy seamless, fluid movement throughout those fast-paced games. No screen tearing or stuttering in sight.