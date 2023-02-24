HUAWEI Cloud PC client expands to global markets including South Africa

With the increasing reliance on technology, it has become imperative to keep our data secure and accessible.

HUAWEI Mobile Cloud is a cloud-based data management solution that enables users to store, manage, and access their important data, such as photos, videos, and contacts, from any device, at any time. The cloud service also provides real-time automatic backup and synchronization of data, making it easy for users to keep their data up-to-date. Nowadays, in the face of the increasing number of computer files, users want file information to be clear. Based on this, HUAWEI Mobile Cloud offers a card-style home page layout, which greatly improves office efficiency. A card is a shortcut created on the desktop. This design allows users to quickly access frequently used functions and documents with ease.

By creating shortcuts on the desktop in the form of cards, important information can be displayed prominently and instantly. Furthermore, the support for multiple application shortcut cards, such as to-do, schedule, and gallery, enables users to effortlessly manage their tasks and stay organized. With just a single click, users can launch frequently used applications, streamlining their workflow and saving valuable time. Users can mark and create items directly on the card. In addition, users can drag frequently used pictures, files, folders, and URL links to the Quick Access area and place frequently used contents on the top of the card with one click, making office documents more accessible. The search bar on the home page provides the file search function. Users can also access the previous search contents in the history records, making data search faster and more convenient. In addition, the Recommendation column regularly pushes content inquiries about the cloud space, including benefits activities, important announcements, and new features, helping users unlock more new activities and features.

The HUAWEI Mobile Cloud Homepage Upgrade: A One-Stop Workbench

The home page of HUAWEI Mobile Cloud has undergone a major upgrade, with the aim of creating a one-stop workbench for users. The upgrade features a new design concept that prioritizes service information visualization and convenient operation and management. With this upgrade, users can access important content they care about directly from the HUAWEI Mobile Cloud app home page. The home page will also provide recommendations based on usage, such as the space usage, backup status of cloud backup, location of the device, and recently used files of cloud disks. HUAWEI Mobile Cloud Space Service Card: Direct Access to Service Information The HUAWEI Mobile Cloud space service card provides users with quick and easy access to their cloud space usage details or common functions. With this card, users can hold down the HUAWEI Mobile Cloud app icon and click the service card to add it to their desktop. Users can also fix multiple service cards, including cloud backup and cloud disk files, to their desired position on their desktop to create a personalized experience.

Efficient Incremental Synchronization: Saving Time and Traffic HUAWEI Mobile Cloud also features efficient incremental synchronization, which saves time and traffic. The cloud service will automatically detect the updated part of a file after it has been edited, and only synchronize the updated part during synchronization. This greatly reduces the time required for file synchronization. Incremental synchronization only synchronizes the difference between the file and the previous version, and supports office documents (e.g., Excel, Word, PPT, TXT, etc.) and compressed packages. One-Click File Link Generation and Personalized Modification

With HUAWEI MOBILE CLOUD, sharing files has never been easier. Users can create a file sharing link with just one click, and send it to their friends or family. They can also manage recently shared files, change the link validity period, and view the number of accesses. The files in the sharing link are updated in real-time, making it easy to share large files. Location Sharing: Protecting the Safety of Loved Ones HUAWEI Mobile Cloud also features Location Sharing, a location sharing service that allows users to share their location with family members or friends through their Huawei ID. The service allows users to change the sharing permission at any time to ensure privacy. Receivers can view the location of important relatives and friends anytime and anywhere, protecting their safety.

Secure, Reliable, Trusted Cloud Space When data or files are stored in the cloud, data leakage and data loss are the most important concerns for users. Therefore, HUAWEI Cloud strictly controls data collection, transmission, and storage and encrypts the encrypted user data into several small blocks. No one except the user can access or read the data stored in the cloud. It's like putting data in a safe, and only the user can open it, protecting the data security to the maximum extent. To prevent data damage or loss due to faults such as natural disasters, power outages, fires, and other faults, HUAWEI Cloud uses the multi-AZ (Available Zone) data mode, which is more expensive. That is, user data is stored in multiple data centers in the same region, ensuring service continuity. Provides more secure and secure data storage services for users.

Real-time synchronization of data from multiple devices, viewable and manageable data on the cloud As the boundaries between life and work become increasingly blurred, mobile office requires smarter and efficient file synchronization technologies. Therefore, Huawei Mobile Cloud bridged the data gap between different devices. After logging in to the same Huawei ID, users can enable the synchronization function to view files, photos, videos, contacts, memos, and recordings on PCs, mobile phones, and tablets. They can also edit files online using cloud disks. Whether at the office, at home, or on the road, as long as the device is in hand, you can edit synchronously, enabling you to switch between work and life.