Huawei Eco Connect 2023 will bring together thousands under the theme; ‘Leading Digital for New Value Together’

Huawei Eco Connect Sub-Saharan Africa 2023 will once again bring thousands of business executives, worldwide business innovators, industry thought leaders, and partners together to explore the role of digitalisation in driving economic growth. Taking place on 6 July at the Sandton Convention Centre, Huawei Eco Connect is the company’s flagship event in Sub-Saharan Africa and is a chance for delegates to get to grips with the latest Huawei products and various marketable scenario-based solutions, along with an understanding of how to provide customers with better service assurance.

The event also allows Huawei to systematically explain its development and partnership principles with partners and introduce its latest Partner Incentive Programme. Huawei will further demonstrate how it supports its partners from multiple dimensions, how it firmly empowers and enables its partners, and how it pursues win-win cooperation while serving its end customers correctly. Run under the theme ‘Leading Digital for New Value Together’, the event will include a main plenary session, along with numerous sub-forums. These forums will cover topics including digital government, transport, cloud, and digital power. On the day, a major focus will be on the key changes in partner strategies, regulations, policies, organisations, processes, and platform support. These changes are the most important concerns of partners, so that each partner can clearly understand how to cooperate with Huawei to achieve rapid business growth.