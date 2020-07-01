Huawei P40 lite - A heavyweight in a lite frame

Much to the disappointment of techies all over the world, including myself, Huawei launched the new P40 bang in the middle of lockdown and before we knew it, the natural little brother which is the P40 lite and I could not be more excited. I am of the opinion that flagship phones are in trouble - the middleweight phones are innovating at such a rapid pace that they are hot on the heels (or dare I say better) than a lot of flagship devices in the market. Fast-forward to lockdown 2020. Huawei makes the bold move of launching their flagship P-range with the Huawei operating system. These are pre-loaded with the latest EMUI 10 which in itself is impressive, but when you drop 4 cameras on there, you have a game changer. However, there are other devices fighting for space in your pocket. More notably the 2020 iPhone SE. Let's break down which gives you more bang for your buck. Screen Resolution and Size

The Apple iPhone SE is exactly the same size as the iPhone 8, coming in at 4.7 inches. It sports a retina display with a 1334x750 resolution, the P40 lite is much larger in this regard and has a 6.4 Inch display with a 2310x1080 resolution. Naturally, with SA data costs you wouldn't be streaming 4k YouTube videos in a hurry, but it certainly comes in handy when you are playing the latest games. This leads to my next feature.

Beyond the blue-glow

The P40 lite has an the 8 core Kirin 810 chipset with 6GB6gb of RAM and 128 GBGb of storage that can be pushed up with a memory card where as the Apple iPhone SE has the same chip as used in the iPhone 11 Pro, 3 Gb of RAM and 64GBgb storage.

The Eyes

Naturally, not much comparison to be made here.The P-Series are still heading the pack when it comes to camera technology. Huawei has once again brought their A-game with 4 rear cameras:

1x48MP camera with phase detection autofocus,

1x8MP camera for ultrawide images

1x2MP camera for macro shots

2MP sensor for depth information.

The front-facing selfie cam on the other hand is 16MP.

The Apple iPhone SE just cannot keep up in this regard with just 1 camera at the back: 12MP with phase-detection autofocus and optical image stabilisation. The front-facing selfie cam on the other hand is 7MP.

The Heart

One of the key features of any phone for me. What is under the hood does not matter if the battery can't keep up. The Apple iPhone SE 2020’s smaller body means a smaller 1820 mAh battery. It can be wirelessly charged and has a lightning cable.

The Huawei P40 lite features a whopping 4200mAh battery. Fast charging is offered via a USB-C cable of up to 40W which can charge 70% of its battery in just 30 minutes.

The Truth

I promised to tell you which gives you more bang for your buck, well. I think the above speaks for itself. The Huawei P40 lite, even though coming in at around R3500 rand less than the iPhone gives you quadruple the camera, triple the experience and certainly double the swag.

IOL TECH