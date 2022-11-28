Jabra and Lenovo join forces to make Teams collaboration easy

Wouldn't it be nice if video conferencing could be fast, simple and give you exactly what you need at the touch of a button? With the brand new bundle from the experts at Jabra and Lenovo, you can finally get your hands on a video collaboration solution that’s as straightforward as your morning cup of coffee.
Two of the biggest names in digital collaboration have partnered to bring you the most superior video and audio components in one tidy package - so your meetings are only a touch away.
Lenovo ThinkSmart Core Kits with Microsoft Teams Rooms
Lenovo makes it easy to incorporate smarter collaboration technology into meeting rooms of all sizes with the new ThinkSmart Core Kits with Microsoft Teams Rooms.
ThinkSmart Core is certified and preloaded with Microsoft Teams Rooms to help employees connect, share and collaborate seamlessly and securely from wherever they may be working. Also included is ThinkSmart Controller, a 10.1-inch, 10-point touch HD display with anti-glare and anti-fingerprint coating.
Jabra PanaCast - first new-normal ready intelligent video bar
There are numerous benefits to choosing the PanaCast 50, including:
- 3-megapixel cameras with near zero latency work together to create a smooth, 180° field of view in panoramic-4K. It’s videoconferencing, but not as you know it.
- Virtual Director that uses both AI-based video and audio streams to automatically adjust the frame, delivering a remote meeting experience that’s fully immersive and responsive.
- Astounding sound
- Whiteboard sharing
- Ultra-advanced systems architecture
