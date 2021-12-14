Looking for a smartphone that features the ultimate in design? Look no further than the HUAWEI nova 9

Your smartphone has to be able to meet a number of needs. It has to connect you with friends and family, help you study or work, and ensure you can enjoy a bit of downtime, whether that’s taking photographs, uploading videos to social media, or gaming. But – and it’s an important but – it needs to look good while doing so. Clunky, heavy smartphones are a thing of the past. Today, sleek and sexy is the name of the game. Nothing else will do.

Enter the brand-new HUAWEI nova 9, Huawei’s flagship smartphone for a younger generation. Huawei knows that this generation, maybe more than others, prioritises aesthetics, which is why it’s created a technically powerful device that not only looks good but feels good too. The specs The HUAWEI nova 9 boats a 7.7mm ultra-slim body and weighs just 175g, both of which come together to ensure it fits comfortably in your hands. Its 6.57-inch, Original-Colour Curved Display minimises the left and right bezels, which helps to create a vast viewing experience. This ensures you can view the one billion colours it holds clearly and vividly, while the P3 colour gamut produces smoother and more immersive visuals that are alive with intricate details.

The device also supports a display refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. That means that images transition across the screen quickly and seamlessly, and that the device responds immediately to even the slightest touch (gamers will know how important these rates are). The camera The HUAWEI nova 9’s powerful camera is also striking. While similar to the look of previous devices, it comes with a “nova” ring emblem that highlights the Star Orbit Ring, which makes it even more recognisable and eye-catching. Everyone will know you have a nova!

Of course, the camera is as impressive on the inside as it is on the outside. In fact, for the first time in the HUAWEI nova Series, the HUAWEI nova 9 comes with Huawei’s flagship-grade camera technology, which means it packs a powerful photographic punch. The rear camera system features a 50MP ultra vision main camera, an ultra-wide angle camera, a macro camera and a depth camera. It also includes a large sensor that has high light sensitivity, collecting 40% more light than standard sensors. This allows you to capture exquisite photos and videos even in low-light conditions, ensuring the brighter areas of the image aren’t overexposed while darker areas are clear and packed with detail. Whether you’re shooting night photos, panoramas, portraits or close-ups, the HUAWEI nova 9 guarantees high-quality images and almost pro-grade clarity.