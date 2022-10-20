MTN is unlocking wins for everyone this summer with R200m in prizes

Summer is here, and to celebrate, MTN is dropping big and small wins into the lives of South Africans, across the country as part of its #EveryoneNeedAWin summer promotion.

Over 128 early risers on the streets of Johannesburg at the MTN Taxi Rank on Noord Street were caught unawares recently when MTN surprised them with electricity, grocery and data vouchers on their way to work. MTN also paid for their taxi fare for the day. One lucky passenger, Mr Abraham Xhorile from Soweto, won a grand prize of a helicopter ride to work plus R10,000 in electricity and shopping vouchers to spend on whatever he needs. Mr Abraham Xhorile from Soweto, won a grand prize of a helicopter ride to work plus R10,000 in electricity and shopping vouchers.

Mr Abraham, who has been caretaker at Uvuyo Lower Primary School in Dobsonville Soweto for almost 20 years, said of the experience: ““Ever since I have been alive, I have never been on an airplane or helicopter. Being in the air was always a dream, now I’ve been able to fly around Johannesburg and over Soweto, my home. I was waiting for retirement so that I can fly somewhere with my family. Thank you to MTN for a dream come true”. To add to the excitement of the day, MTN surprised the 700 learners of Uvuyo Primary School with lunch, stationery packs, and the fun of seeing a helicopter land on their school grounds to drop off their beloved caretaker. All learners also received data vouchers to take home for their families. MTN surprised the 700 learners of Uvuyo Primary School with the fun of seeing a helicopter land on their school grounds to drop off their beloved caretaker.

The day ended with MTN handing over a donation of R50,000 in cash to the school, plus MTN WiFi connectivity for a full year. “We’ve never had anything like this happen at our school. It was a wonderful day filled with fun for Mr Abraham and our learners. Seeing our kids so excited and the community coming out to support us means a lot, and we’re so thankful to MTN for the experience and the donation. We now hope that we will have a pilot coming out of our school,” said Mrs Sibongile Buthelezi, Principal at Uvuyo Lower Primary School. Learners from Uvuyo Primary School.

“Everyone needs some hope and positivity right now, and we are so happy to have been able to drop a little brightness into the lives of 1000 South Africans at the MTN Taxi Rank and Uvuyo Primary School. As part of our #WINdfall project, we’ll be sharing more wins in every province across the country between now and December”, said Jacqui O’Sullivan, MTN SA: Chief Executive for Corporate Affairs and Sustainability. As part of MTN’s #EveryoneNeedsAWin summer promotion, there are R200million worth of ‘wins’ in the form of fuel, grocery, electricity and stationery vouchers, and millions of Rands in free and discounted data and airtime up for grabs for new and existing MTN customers until 31 December 2023.

Joining, upgrading or recharging with MTN summer data bundles could unlock daily gifts or discounted offers. Customers need to simply download the MTN App or dial *234#, purchase featured bundles or offers, and then select 'MyMTN Gifts' to redeem their 'wins'. There are also 15 Toyota Agya 1.0 5MT 2021 model cars and other grand prizes and rewards to be won in weekly draws, as well as big value deals and special offers being announced soon. Customers should follow @MTNza and the hashtags #EveryoneNeedsaWin and #MTNSummer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for other promotions or opportunities to win.