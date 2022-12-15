OUT NOW: Headset Solutions digimag

Headset Solutions is among South Africa’s leading suppliers of headsets as well as one of its fastest growing video solutions providers. It is the African distributor of premium audio, video and conferencing products which include Poly, Jabra, Konftel, Mersive, Hisense, Yeastar and Yealink.

Headset Solutions delivers cutting-edge telecommunication solutions – backed by an extensive inventory, an expansive African footprint, and exceptional service and after-sales support – to ensure customers achieve their objectives and remain competitive. Out now, the Headset Solutions digital magazine, showcases the company’s full line-up of home office, business and education solutions – with more products and information just a quick click away. Read it here:

Headset Solutions’ comprehensive product portfolio allows it to cater for every headset, audio and video conferencing requirement - from the smallest home office to the largest enterprise and any size classroom.

The company’s vision is stated as follows: “Assured of minute attention to detail from a talented team, we always have stock and are proud to offer extended warranty management on most products. Becoming leaders on the African continent is a goal we are realizing day by day.” Education solutions Headset Solutions and its product partners offer affordable, intuitive and intelligent products designed to connect students, while allowing educators to focus on the job at hand.

Research reveals that 84% of students list better access to learning materials – assignments and pre-recorded or live lectures – as the most essential element in their learning experience. Headset Solutions offers affordable products that are designed to connect students to this content quickly and efficiently. Compact, high-quality webcams and lightweight, comfortable headsets that “plug-n-play” make the learning experience so much easier and a lot more accessible. For educators and administrators, carefully selected intuitive and intelligent audio, video and content-sharing solutions are designed to seamlessly take care of the technology and let them focus on the job at hand.