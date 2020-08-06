P40 lite 5G - bringing the heat

Launched in the first quarter of 2020 Huawei P40 lite 5G joined the Samsung Galaxy S20 as one of the biggest Android phones to hit the South African market in 2020.

We are going to take a closer look at the design, camera, battery life, specs, and a variety of top-end features one would expect from a modern smartphone. The Huawei P40 series consists of P40 lite 5G, P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro+, while the Samsung Galaxy S20 series consists of S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra.

When it comes to the Huawei P40 lite 5G, the fantastic hardware combined with the battery life speaks volumes for itself it runs on a 4000 mAh battery and supports Huawei SuperCharge which can charge from 0 to 70% in just half an hour. The Samsung Galaxy S20 comes with a 4,000 mAh battery and will get to about 55% battery power in half-hour of charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 phone has a 6.2-inch screen and a native resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixel. It would seem that Samsung canceled the curves on this edition and Huawei added them in, with a 6.5 screen FHD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The P40 lite 5G screen is bigger than the S20 screen.

The P40 lite 5G certainly makes even the most mundane images look like they were taken in at a high production shoot with a quad lens set up that has 64MP wide sensor and an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor that is serving others. The S20 is not falling short in this category of cameras, as it has a 12MP, 64MP tele, 12MP.